gmail.com, Technological development is taking place at a rapid pace. With the modern technological development, it has become easier to stay connected with near and dear ones. Mail has been replaced with electronic mail which reaches the person you want within seconds. When it is email, gmail.com is found to be the best email service provider from the house of Google. Previously when you had to send any mail to anybody, the person would receive it after 5 or 7days. But with the emergence of email it is so very easy and if you have to convey any important message to anybody it will be done in second.

Easy To Use

Gmail.com has a user friendly interface. It is very absurd in recent times if a person does not have an email account as it has become a necessary. But there are few who might not have an email account. If you fall into the category of few people and does not have an email account in the fear that you might not able to operate it. But the operation of an email account using the gmial.com is very easy and not at all complicated.

Compatible With All Devices

Gmail.com has been so designed by Google that it is compatible with all devices. You can access it from your desktop, from your Smartphone as well as from your tablet. The email service provider is compatible with all operating system. It runs on android, ios and windows. To get started you need to create an account. Once your account details are filled, you can start using the account. It is a free account and you will not have to pay a single penny for getting started. You can switch between devices to access your account from anywhere and at anytime.

Steps Involved

When you decide to create an email account in Gmail, you need to open the Gmail website. Follow the below mentioned step to create an email account:

Click on the create an account option

In the next step, you need to fill the details that require you to mention your name, choose a username, create a password, enter your date of birth and gender with your mobile number and specify your location.

Complete the captcha and choose your current location.

Then agree to privacy policy of Gmail

In the next step, you have to fill the Google+ profile and add an image in your account, though it is optional.

Once more click the next step and login to your email account.

Customized Email Address

Gmail gives the opportunity to business owners to open customized email account using their domain. Create your personalized email address. Making use of your company name you can create an email account, for example, jimmy@nameofyourcompany.com . Sync your email account and access it from any device. 24*7 support is provided to the user. If any difficulty you face while accessing your account, feel free to get in touch with the customer support executive.

More Than An Email

Video conferencing is an imperative thing that is done by the professionals to host a meeting with their team. This facility is provided by Gmail.com. If you want to host a video meeting then do straight from your Gmail inbox with 15 people. Different kinds of symbols and stars are there in Gmail. Make use of those symbols and stars for organizing your email. It makes easier for you to find the important email when you need to see it afterwards. These symbols can be used for categorizing your email also.

Offline Access

Gmail gives you offline access with the download of Google Gears; it is an extension of the browser. You can access the Gmail account from the window browser even though your device is not connected to the internet. You will receive new messages and can again send new email again once your device is connected to the internet. For easier search, you archive your email and with the use of gold star flag special messages. There is an option which many of the users might not know though they have been using Gmail for many years and months. You can un-send an email even though after clicking the send button.

The Bottom Line

It has been found that Gmail has been considered to be the best free email service provider. Many users across the globe have made their email address using the Gmail as their primary email account. You will find various options and features in Gmail. Users mostly get disturbed with the ads that appear while using the email. It is an exception with Gmail as no ads will create any disturbance. So if you haven’t opened any Gmail account, it’s the time to open a Gmail account and use the advance features that the Gmail offers to the users.